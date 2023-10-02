Liverpool on Sunday said a botched VAR decision that cost them a goal in their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham resulted in “sporting integrity being undermined”.

Referees’ body the PGMOL admitted a “significant human error” had meant Luis Diaz’s strike, when Saturday’s game was level at 0-0, was not awarded by a VAR review after being flagged offside.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb also reached out to apologise to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The match officials at fault for the mistake were stood down from duty for the rest of the Premier League weekend.

“Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined,” read a statement.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

