Jurgen Klopp said an emotional farewell to Liverpool’s historic Melwood training ground on Tuesday as the Premier League champions prepare to move into a new headquarters.

Melwood has been the club’s base for more than 70 years, with generations of Anfield players honing their craft on the training pitches.

But, unable to develop the site any further, the Reds will move the first team into the new £50 million ($66 million) AXA Training Centre in Kirby, on the outskirts of Liverpool, next week.

Their new 9,200-square-metre (99,000-square-feet) training base is a state-of-the-art facility including three pitches, an indoor sports hall, two gyms, a swimming pool, hydrotherapy and sports rehabilitation facilities.

