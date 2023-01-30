Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson said “this season has been nowhere near good enough” after the holders crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp’s men lost their fourth-round tie 2-1 at the Amex Stadium despite taking a lead through Harvey Elliott.

Lewis Dunk levelled before the break and Kaoru Mitoma’s brilliant control and finish in stoppage time earned the Seagulls a place in the fifth round.

Liverpool, who went close to winning a historic quadruple last season, are already out of the League Cup and are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League.

Robertson said the result was “bitterly disappointing”.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...