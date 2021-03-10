Liverpool have a rich history of turning on the style in Europe to make up for disappointing domestic form, but even a 2-0 first-leg lead over RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 tie looks precarious.

Jurgen Klopp’s stumbling English champions will approach Wednesday’s second leg with trepidation — knowing they will not even be at Anfield for the “home” match.

Liverpool’s dramatic exploits in European competition over the years have been fuelled by the colour, noise and energy provided by fans packed into their famous old stadium.

In 2005, Rafael Benitez’s league also-rans were inspired to thrilling wins over Juventus and Chelsea before producing the greatest comeback in Champions League final history in Istanbul against AC Milan.

