Liverpool and Manchester City’s bid for historic trophy-winning hauls will clash in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next month after coming through their last eight ties in differing fashion on Sunday.

City finally got the better of Southampton at the third attempt this season with a 4-1 win, while Liverpool needed a late Diogo Jota strike to see off Championship side Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Forest had dumped out holders Leicester and Arsenal on their run to the last eight and could easily have caused another shock had the fine margins gone their way at the City Ground.

“It was a proper Cup match,” said Klopp. “I know they don’t get anything for it, but a massive compliment to them, they played a really good game.”