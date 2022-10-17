Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool “showed up today” after his side beat Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in a thrilling contest at Anfield on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah’s 76th-minute strike gave Klopp’s team just their third win of the Premier League season and slowed City’s title charge.

“Result, perfect,” said Klopp, who was shown a red card late in the game. “Performance, really, really good, in an incredibly intense game.

“We defended at an incredibly high level for 99 minutes almost. They had their moments but especially in the box we did extremely well.

“This was for us obviously big today. We showed up today and that is all we wanted to do.”

