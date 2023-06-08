Liverpool on Thursday announced the signing of Brighton’s World Cup-winning Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister for a reported fee of £55 million ($69 million).

The midfielder, 24, is the first piece in a midfield rebuild for Liverpool, who finished a disappointing fifth in the Premier League.

“It feels amazing,” said Mac Allister. “It’s a dream come true. It’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I wanted to be in from the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me — World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton — but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”

