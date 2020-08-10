Premier League champions Liverpool signed Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos for a reported fee of £11.7 million ($15 million) on Monday.

Tsimikas agreed a five-year contract with Liverpool and is expected to provide back-up for first choice left-back Andy Robertson at Anfield.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp moved for the 24-year-old after opting not to pay Norwich's asking price for their Northern Ireland left-back Jamal Lewis.

