Jurgen Klopp boosted Liverpool’s centre-back options by signing RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate on a “long-term” contract on Friday.
France Under-21 international Konate will compete for a position at the heart of Klopp’s defence after they suffered a host of centre-back injuries this season.
Liverpool triggered the reported £36 million ($50 million) release clause in the 22-year-old’s Leipzig contract to seal his switch to Anfield.
The move is subject to international clearance and a UK work permit.
