Premier League leaders Liverpool stepped up their title bid with a 4-1 rout of Chelsea, while Erling Haaland made his Manchester City comeback as the champions beat Burnley 3-1 on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s shock revelation that he will step down as Liverpool boss at the end of the season has done nothing to stop the momentum of a team challenging for silverware in four competitions.

The Reds crushed Norwich 5-2 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday and were equally ruthless when Chelsea visited Anfield for the second game of Klopp’s long goodbye.

First-half goals from Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley put Liverpool in control.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored Liverpool’s third and, although Christopher Nkunku replied for overwhelmed Chelsea, Luis Diaz capped the hosts’ dominant display.

