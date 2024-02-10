Liverpool must come to terms with a rare domestic loss as the Premier League leaders fight to get back on track this weekend.

Beaten at Arsenal last Sunday, if Jurgen Klopp’s side slip up again at home to Burnley, then either Manchester City or the Gunners could knock Liverpool out of pole position.

Jurgen Klopp has told his Liverpool players to “create their own destiny” in the title race, starting with Saturday’s visit from struggling Burnley.

After losing 3-1 against third-placed Arsenal last weekend, Klopp’s men are just two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners also trailing the leaders by the same margin.

