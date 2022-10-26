Liverpool shrugged off their Premier League problems to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Ajax on Wednesday.
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott were on target in Amsterdam as the Reds reached the knockout stage for a sixth consecutive season.
Jurgen Klopp’s men still have a mountain to climb next week when Napoli visit Anfield if they are to finish top of Group A.
