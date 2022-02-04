Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s strategy is always to build “a team for now and tomorrow”, revealing the club are still interested in Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho after signing Porto forward Luis Diaz.

Liverpool signed Diaz, 25, for an initial fee of £37.5 million ($51 million) on Sunday but ran out of time to complete a deadline-day deal for Carvalho.

Klopp said the club would be “crazy” not to retain an interest in the highly rated teenager, who is out of contract at the Championship leaders at end of the season.

“Our strategy is to sign the right players at the right moment,” the Liverpool boss said on Friday. “We recognise issues like a position or contracts.

