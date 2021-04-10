Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury time winner ended Liverpool’s record run of home defeats to beat Aston Villa 2-1 and move up to fourth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The English champions had lost their previous six games at Anfield and fell behind again when Alisson Becker failed to keep out Ollie Watkins’s first-half strike.

Liverpool were then controversially denied an equaliser as a dubious VAR review ruled out Roberto Firmino’s reply.

But Mohamed Salah levelled just before the hour mark before Alexander-Arnold responded in style to the criticism he has received of late.

