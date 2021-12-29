Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool had only themselves to blame for their shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester as Mohamed Salah’s penalty miss and Ademola Lookman’s winner dented the Reds’ title challenge on Tuesday.
Klopp’s side saw their 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended by Lookman’s second-half strike.
Liverpool trail leaders Manchester City by six points, with the champions playing at Brentford on Wednesday.
Beaten for the first time since their 3-2 loss at West Ham in November, second-placed Liverpool paid the price for missed chances.
