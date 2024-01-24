Liverpool will face Chelsea in the League Cup final after surviving a scare in their 1-1 draw against Fulham in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

Holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, Liverpool took the lead through Luis Diaz early in the first half at Craven Cottage.

That should have been the signal for a comfortable evening for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

But they missed several chances to kill off Fulham before Issa Diop’s late goal set the stage for a dramatic denouement.

Liverpool barely held on under Fulham’s barrage of pressure before finally clinching a 3-2 aggregate success.

