Mohamed Salah’s 150th Liverpool goal and Luis Diaz’s first kept the Reds in the hunt for the Premier League title as they came from behind to beat Norwich 3-1, while Chelsea snatched a late win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made seven changes from the side that won 2-0 at Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek and nearly paid a heavy price when the Canaries took a shock lead at Anfield.

Milot Rashica’s shot deflected in off Joel Matip three minutes into the second half.

But Liverpool’s deadly duo of Sadio Mane and Salah turned the game around with two goals in the space of three minutes.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta