Liverpool teenager Calvin Ramsay has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for next week’s friendly away to Turkey, the Scottish Football Association announced on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old defender, who moved to Anfield from Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen in pre-season, is the only new call-up in the 23-man squad for the match in Diyarbakir on Wednesday, November 16.

Click here for full story.