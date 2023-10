Liverpool eased Toulouse aside 5-1 to register a third straight Europa League win Thursday, while Brighton beat ailing Dutch giants Ajax for the club’s first ever victory in continental competition.

Diogo Jota fired Liverpool in front at Anfield but Thijs Dallinga hauled the French Cup holders level.

Wataru Endo headed in his first goal for the Reds to restore their lead on the half-hour and Darwin Nunez slammed in a third minutes later.

More details on SportsDesk.