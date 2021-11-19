Liverpool will pose a stern test of Arsenal’s revival when the Premier League title chasers host Mikel Arteta’s resurgent side on Saturday.
The international break offered a welcome respite for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Manchester United’s beleaguered manager is in the firing line again as his troubled team head to Watford.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us