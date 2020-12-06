Liverpool celebrated their first appearance in front of their fans as English champions on Sunday by humbling Wolves 4-0 to join Tottenham at the top of the Premier League table.

Mohamed Salah capitalised on an error by Wolves captain Conor Coady to open the scoring midway through the first half as 2,000 supporters celebrated joyously.

Georginio Wijnaldum doubled Liverpool’s lead with a wonderful curled finish from distance shortly before the hour mark and Joel Matip put the game beyond Wolves before a late own goal added gloss to the scoreline.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.