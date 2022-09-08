Liverpool came close to being crowned kings of Europe for a seventh time last season but Jurgen Klopp is looking for a reboot after his side were savagely swept aside by Napoli on Wednesday.

The Reds’ early-season troubles showed no sign of going away at the Stadio Maradona, the 4-1 scoreline flattering them and leaving their coach wondering what he can do to pull his team out of a deepening slump.

“I need time to say the right things because at the moment it’s not 100 percent clear,” Klopp told reporters.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said he didn’t want to hear talk of his side dishing out a football lesson but there was only one team on the pitch until the hosts decided that they had dished out enough punishment.

It is telling that Spalletti brought off Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with over an hour to go, conserving the Georgian revelation for Napoli’s weekend visit of Spezia and their trip to Rangers next week.

