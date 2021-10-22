Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp denied he was “rubbing his hands together” at the prospect of unleashing his in-form attackers against Manchester United’s leaky defence in Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Liverpool’s gifted front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all scoring freely for the unbeaten Reds, who are just one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Salah netted twice in the 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday—a result that means Liverpool have scored at least three goals in every away game this season across all competitions.

United also won by the same scoreline in midweek but had to come back from 2-0 down against Atalanta, with Cristiano Ronaldo heading a late winner.

