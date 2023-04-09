Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was struck on the face by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis in a remarkable incident just after the half-time whistle of Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Scotland captain approached the linesman, who then thrust his elbow into Robertson's chin.

Robertson was then shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney as he furiously protested.

Arsenal led 2-1 at half-time, but Liverpool rescued a 2-2 draw as Roberto Firmino's 87th-minute header dented the leaders' bid to win the title for the first time since 2004.

