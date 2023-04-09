Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was struck on the face by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis in a remarkable incident just after the half-time whistle of Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.
The Scotland captain approached the linesman, who then thrust his elbow into Robertson's chin.
Robertson was then shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney as he furiously protested.
Arsenal led 2-1 at half-time, but Liverpool rescued a 2-2 draw as Roberto Firmino's 87th-minute header dented the leaders' bid to win the title for the first time since 2004.
Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us