Liverpool will be without Andy Robertson for the opening weeks of the Premier League season, but manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Scotland captain “got lucky” after initial fears his ankle injury could have been much worse.

Robertson had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao after his ankle twisted as he blocked a cross.

“I think we got lucky with Andy, it could have been much worse,” said Klopp.

