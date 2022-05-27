Liverpool’s preparations for the Champions League final were boosted by the news that midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho will be fit to face Real Madrid after injury scares.

Thiago was brought off at half-time of Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Wolves last weekend nursing an Achilles problem.

Fabinho has not featured since sustaining a muscular injury in a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on May 10.

However, the Brazilian took a full part in an open training session in front of the media on Wednesday.

