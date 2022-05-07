Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes suffered a huge blow even though they went top of the table as Tottenham clung on for a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds edged ahead of Manchester City on goal difference, but the English champions can now afford to draw one of their remaining four games and still retain their title.

Pep Guardiola’s men can retake top spot and open up a three-point lead when they host Newcastle on Sunday.

A share of the spoils took Tottenham to within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal, but their chance of a top-four finish now also rely on the Gunners dropping points in two of their final four games.

Son Heung-min rounded off a brilliant team move to put Spurs in front on 56 minutes.

