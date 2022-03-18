Liverpool’s quest for a clean sweep of four major trophies this season has been dealt a blow with influential right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined for weeks by a hamstring injury.

Alexander-Arnold will definitely miss Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest and England’s upcoming friendlies against the Ivory Coast and Switzerland.

Of most concern for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, though, is whether he will be fit in time for both legs of his side’s Champions League quarter-final either side of a potential Premier League title decider away to Manchester City.

“Trent is out with a hamstring. He cannot be part of England as well so not good news, we will see how long that takes,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

