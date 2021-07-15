LiveWire – the newly-formed electric motorcycle arm of Harley-Davidson – has revealed its latest model in the LiveWire One.

Though the new model is similar to that introduced by Harley-Davidson in 2019, it has received a range of styling updates. The most notable of these is the removal of the Harley-Davidson badging as a way of establishing LiveWire as a brand in its own right.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com