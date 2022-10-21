Homeowners who have a part of their residence built on government property now have a clear path to becoming the full owners of the land, Lands Minister Silvio Schembri said on Friday.

“People are often unaware that their front garden or a room was built on government property and only learn of this when they decide to sell or renovate their homes,” Schembri said.

Prior to the scheme, the matter ended up as part of a public tender issued by the Lands Authority, exposing homeowners to risk as rival bidders could also submit offers.

The new scheme will allow homeowners to instead buy the land in question directly from the government, after proving that they are the majority owner of the property in question.

To qualify, the portion of government-owned land cannot exceed 50m2, Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella said. The price has been set at €200 per square metre for residential property, and €400 per square metre for other properties, he said.

This means that a homeowner would not have to spend more than €10,000 to become the full proprietor of the residence, the Lands CEO said.

Vella clarified, that the Lands Authority might modify the price in extraordinary circumstances.

Homeowners can apply online with the help of an architect, he said, describing the application process as "relatively simple." .

Aside from being a cost-saving initiative for homeowners, the new scheme will lead to less red tape for the authority, which before had to send a surveying architect in each individual case, the CEO said.

Minister Schembri said the initiative will greatly affect people's lives.

“A home is the single greatest possession of someone’s life,” he said.