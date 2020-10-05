A two-day seminar for Franciscan guardians and bursars was held at the convent of St Anthony church in Għajnsielem. The live-in was one of various proposals put forward by the last Franciscan Provincial Chapter held recently in Malta.

The aim of the seminar, organised by the Permanent Formation Secretariat and led by Fr Noel Muscat, OFM, was to enable the new Maltese Franciscan Province administration reflect on the present Franciscan life ambience and look in confidence for the future.

The friars, who had a special session with the new Minister Provincial Fr Twanny Chircop, tackled various aspects of the religious life vis-a-vis the Franciscan spirit, especially their behaviour towards their brethren.

The Franciscan Order recently published two documents dealing with the guardians’ and bursars’ role in the past years. The documents served as the basis for the discussions during the seminar.

At the end of the seminar, Fr Chircop urged his brethren to look forward in their encounter with life and live the real Franciscan spirit.