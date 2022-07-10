People were created to be loved. Things were created to be used. The reason why the world is in chaos is because things are being loved and people are being used. (Dalai Lama)

In the beginning, God created heaven and earth and furnished them with all kinds of things – stars, planets, twigs and leaves, living creatures of all kinds and sizes. All these creatures were driven by their needs. And God saw that all this was good.

But God was not finished. He did the unthinkable. He passed on the very thing that made him God – freedom – to a new fragile creature. Like him, this new creature would be driven by its choices, not by its needs. Freedom means being able to decide what one wants, and want what one decides. This is being human. And God saw that this was very good.

This is why, when our mythical first parents met, they immediately fell in love. They did not just need each other. They freely wanted each other. From that moment, all creation gained a new meaning. Love turned all things into gifts of love.

These extraordinary, gifted human creatures realised they still had needs like all other creatures – to eat, to drink, warmth and protection. They cheerfully continued helping themselves from the abundance of resources around them – fruit-laden trees, streams of pure and limpid water, as well as animals. A shared existence with their environment was the prime dynamic of life. Life discovered a new meaning because it was a gift lovingly given and gratefully received. Life was paradise on earth!

But this was too good to last. Soon, humans discovered their freedom could be used in many ways. They could lovingly share things as gifts or become the masters of all things. They could grab, produce, store, use and abuse things as they willed. They could use things to meet their needs or to satisfy their selfish wants.

Thus, need became greed, strength became power, goals became ambitions, reality became a pain, not a gain, and life became a project, not a gift. In this rat race to satisfy one’s selfish wants, others became competitors, not companions. From being paradise, the planet became hell.

Instead of being gifts to be used, things became humanity’s cruellest masters. Humans became dominated by their wants rather than driven by their needs. Nature was turned into matter, people into tools, friendships into vicious slaveries. Knowledge became pride. Leaders became dictators, and liberators oppressors. Intelligence turned into scheming craftiness and diversity destroyed by intolerance. Joy was replaced by pleasure and self-satisfaction. Togetherness became anonymous collectiveness. Peace became an empty, glittering but silent desperation. People became things to be used, and things became gods to be adored.

Instead of using people to get the things you love, start using things to meet the needs of those you love

Who will wake us up from this enslaving nightmare to start living by the Dalai Lama’s golden rule and Christ’s gospel of freedom? Instead of using people to get the things you love, start using things to meet the needs of those you love. You will discover the only thing you really want is to love and be loved by someone, and not something.

