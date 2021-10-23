Author and actor Joe Debono was floored by feelings of helplessness after losing the ability to speak due to the neurodegenerative disease ALS.

Yet, the man known for playing comic character James Bondin remains dedicated to making life “beautiful for others”.

Debono is among four authors to be recognised for their work with the elderly confined to residential homes during the pandemic.

Debono was diagnosed with the illness in March 2020 but despite the “terrible shock”, he managed to finish his novel Iz-Ziju Manwel and take part in the project that saw authors reading to the elderly confined to residential homes.

But he revealed that his condition has deteriorated further since.

“I have my difficult moments and losing my ability to speak has been hard-hitting,” he told Times of Malta in an e-mail exchange using Eye Gaze technology.

“The feeling of helplessness is very heavy. What comforts me is the fact that I enjoyed life while I could, which I would recommend to everybody.”

ALS, also known as motor neurone disease, occurs when nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord stop working properly. It makes moving around, swallowing and breathing increasingly hard.

“The initial diagnoses came as a terrible shock,” he said. “I cried because in that instant I felt the ground open up under my feet.”

But he said that, after a few days, he started thinking about projects he had to finish, including his novel.

“From here onwards I was thinking more about what I could do rather than what I couldn’t.”

Recognition for work with the elderly

He is one of four authors who have just been received the Nazzareno Vassallo Award organised by CareMalta to honour the achievements of people or organisations who work to improve the lives of elderly people.

“When Dianne Giordmaina (the coordinator for reading to the elderly, from Malta Libraries) asked me to take part, it was only natural for me to accept. I have had a good relationship with the public through my TV work over the years.

“I also knew my novel would strike a chord with old people since it covered periods before and after WWII. which they can still remember. At the time we did the sessions, I could still talk, now it would not be possible,” he said.

I was thinking more about what I could do rather than what I couldn’t

To him the award means recognition. He confesses he has a “soft spot” for the elderly.

“My mother is 92, so I can relate. I also believe there is a wealth of untapped knowledge. I always learn something new when I meet the elderly. Also, they have given us so much, why not find some time to keep them company and show them our appreciation?”

This year’s winner were four authors – Debono, Charles Casha, Rita Saliba and Trevor Zahra – who were nominated by Giordmaina.

They carried out virtual readings to connect with elderly in a range of private-run and state-run homes. Some even wrote scripts purposely for the project.

Saliba, who wrote a short play for Mothers’ Day, said she saw smiling faces with some elderly even waving to her on screen.

“The reading seemed to switch on a light bulb of memories… Many of the elderly were ready to share experiences of their lives with a smile that always broke out on their faces as they recalled some beautiful memories of the past,” she said.

Like her, Casha wrote a radio play based on the pandemic, and read some of his stories. “I accepted with all my heart as I felt I was doing something worthwhile for the senior citizens (I am a senior citizen myself) in homes… It is absolutely important for us all, especially the young, to dedicate some time for the elderly. After all, the elderly contributed so much to their families and country and still have a lot to contribute. Experience and old age are to be appreciated and all could learn a lot from them.”

The selection board, chaired by former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, included former journalist Keith Demicoli, who also compered the event, MCAST lecturer Sharon Balzan, Rudolph Cini, chief nursing manager at Mater Dei Hospital, and Claudette Gauci, president of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics.