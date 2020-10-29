The Malta Dyslexia Association (MDA) is organising an online meeting tomorrow at 6.30pm.

Members of the MDA, parents, educators and the public are invited to discuss the challenges and concerns that arise from the meeting’s theme ‘Living with Dyslexia in the Age of COVID-19’.

The meeting can be accessed by following the link https:// us02web.zoom.us/j/3842041145?pwd=blpPZnNiWi9XS3hoSThnT2IxbmIzQT09.

MDA is also conducting a survey with parents/guardians of children with learning difficulties to gather information on the level of support provided by schools during the lockdown period.

This questionnaire can be accessed from the internet site https://forms.gle/nN5X8HsMP49rEeko6.

For more information, contact MDA on 9949 8841 or send an e-mail to secretarymdamalta@gmail.com.