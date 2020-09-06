36North Imports is introdcuing a new product line to its portfolio. Lixir premium mixers are now available in Malta, with a great selection of ‘eXtreme’ flavours comprising of premium Soda Water, Refreshing Light Tonic Water, Classic Indian Tonic, Rhubarb & Ginger, Elderflower & Lemon, Blood Orange & Cinnamon, Ginger Ale and Ginger Beer. Produced to pair with a range of spirits or as sophisticated soft drink. All Lixir mixers are made from natural ingredients and are gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan- friendly. For more details, visit www.36northimports.com.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us