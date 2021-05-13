Malta Chamber vice-president Liz Barbaro Sant has been appointed chairperson of TradeMalta, replacing Stephen Sultana who held the position for the past two years.

Speaking during TradeMalta’s annual general meeting, Barbaro Sant said internationalisation has become increasingly important for the competitiveness of enterprises of all sizes.

She said that, sometimes, it might become complicated for small and medium-size companies to understand the tendencies of the world’s economy when trying to explore new commercial opportunities, and this is where TradeMalta comes in to support and assist companies of any size.

Sultana said that during the past two years, TradeMalta has continued to diversify, expand and refine the range of services to industry while assisting a growing number of Malta-based companies to enter into new and emerging markets in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Thanking Sultana for his commitment and work, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri spoke about TradeMalta’s success in developing rewarding export opportunities worldwide for local business.