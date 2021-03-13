A year since Marcos Llorente launched his career at Anfield, he might be launching Atletico Madrid towards the title.

Two goals against Liverpool in the Champions League was as many as Llorente had managed in the previous four seasons of his career, with an assist for Alvaro Morata confirming Atletico Madrid’s pulsating 3-2 win at Anfield last year.

Twelve months on, Llorente has nine goals and eight assists in La Liga, a total of 17 contributions only bettered by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema.

His latest goal was an equaliser against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, a late run into the box and header into the corner, and really he assisted the winner too, a through-ball giving Suarez the chance to earn a penalty.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta