Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris faces up to seven weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury, the club’s assistant manager Cristian Stellini confirmed on Thursday.
The former France international, who captains Spurs, suffered the injury in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Premier League champions Manchester City.
Fraser Forster will now step up to the number one position as north London club Spurs, fifth in the Premier League, enter a pivotal part of the season.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us