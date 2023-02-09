Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris faces up to seven weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury, the club’s assistant manager Cristian Stellini confirmed on Thursday.

The former France international, who captains Spurs, suffered the injury in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Fraser Forster will now step up to the number one position as north London club Spurs, fifth in the Premier League, enter a pivotal part of the season.

