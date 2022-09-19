Captain Hugo Lloris and defender Theo Hernandez have joined France’s growing injury list ahead of this week’s Nations League games against Austria and Denmark, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday.

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne have both been called in as replacements for the matches against Austria on Thursday and Denmark on Sunday.

Lloris suffered a right thigh injury while Hernandez has a torn right adductor, further weakening the world champions who have been hit by a wave of injuries.

In addition to the absence of Paul Pogba, recovering after a knee operation, coach Didier Deschamps is without Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, N’Golo Kante, Kingsley Coman and Karim Benzema.

The misfortune continued with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot suffering a muscle injury, and his replacement Boubacar Kamara picking up a knee problem.

