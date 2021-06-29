France captain Hugo Lloris admitted the world champions were punished for their failure to hold on to a two-goal lead as they lost 5-4 on penalties to Switzerland in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

Didier Deschamps’ team fell behind in Bucharest on Monday but Karim Benzema scored twice before Paul Pogba added a third to leave France seemingly on course for the quarter-finals.

Switzerland fought back as Haris Seferovic netted his second of the game before Mario Gavranovic equalised for 3-3 to force extra time, with Kylian Mbappe missing the only penalty in the shootout.

“It’s painful, even more so after a penalty shootout where it becomes a lottery,” said Lloris.

