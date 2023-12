France’s World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris will move to MLS club Los Angeles FC after terminating his contract with Tottenham, a source close to the negotiations said on Saturday.

The goalkeeper, who has been with Tottenham since 2012 and captained the Premier League club for eight years, is expected to receive a hero’s farewell from Spurs fans at Sunday’s match with Bournemouth.

