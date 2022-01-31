Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has joined Villarreal on loan until the end of the season, the clubs announced on Monday.

Villarreal will also have an option to buy Lo Celso, who failed to impress Spurs coach Antonio Conte.

The 25-year-old has made only nine appearances in the Premier League this season and has largely disappointed since joining Tottenham from Real Betis in 2019.

