Updated Friday 3.30pm with Allied Newspapers statement

Because of more stringent EU rules on money laundering, obtaining a loan from Maltese banks has become more difficult.

Nemea, Pilatus and Satabank are no more. They have proven to be vehicles for dirty crooks who have swindled honest Maltese people out of their hard-earned savings. Established banks like BOV and HSBC are now being much more demanding before giving out loans.

However, it seems that there are other avenues – as yet unthought of – to obtain loans, and even for high amounts.

In fact, not so long ago, we learned from the man himself that Keith Schembri had granted Progress Press Ltd a “loan” of €1.5 million.

Personally, I was quite surprised on hearing this news since I was under the impression that, in order to give out loans, one had to be licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

So, in order to update myself on thesituation, I wrote to the MFSA asking for clarifications.

I specified I am no expert on the subject, but that I was under the impression that one had to be in possession of MFSA authorisation to give out such loans.

The MFSA did answer my query. This is what they said: “Kindly note that in general, in terms of Article 3(1) of the Financial Institutions Act Cap 376 (‘FIA’), ‘No activities listed under the First Schedule of this Act, other than account information services, shall be transacted regularly or habitually, in or from Malta, except by a company that is in possession of a licence granted under this Act by the competent authority…’” (i.e. the MFSA).

“The activities included in the First Schedule of the FIA include ‘lending (including personal credits, mortgage credits, factoring with or without recourse, financing of commercial transactions, including forfaiting)’.

“It is our understanding, from the details you provided, that the loan granted by the subject person was a one-time transaction and, therefore, was not granted on a regular or habitual basis.

“It follows that such an activity did not necessitate the granting of a licence by the Authority to the subject person under the FIA.”

The MFSA has thus confirmed to me that all lending activities in Malta require an MFSA licence. However, a “one-time transaction”, like Mr Schembri’s €1.5 million loan to Progress Press, does not necessitate the granting of an MFSA licence.

It is good to know that, in Malta, it is legal to give out a one-time loan of €1.5 million while it is illegal for anybody to export €10,100 in cash.

Maltese residents now know it is legal to approach other Maltese individuals for a multi-million loan, so long as this is just a one-time transaction.

However, Mr Schembri does not fit the bill of a loaner involved in a “one-time transaction”.

This activity could contribute to the distortion of the workings of our supposed democratic system

In fact, the Progress Press loan was not the only loan that Mr Schembri gave in the course of the present decade.

He himself declared in 2017 that he also granted a €100,000 loan to Brian Tonna of Nexia BT.

So, we have at least two self-admitted loans by Mr Schembri.

This certainly goes against the MFSA provision on “one-time loans” since two loans which total €1.6 million are definitely more than a “one-time loan”.

In view of all this, other questions inevitably come to mind.

Has Mr Schembri ever granted loans to other individuals or companies? If so, then this would constitute further serious breach of the law.

The natural way of trying to answer all these questions would be to contact the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life and ask him to investigate if Mr Schembri is involved in other lending facilities.

But the law was craftily drafted (and unanimously approved!) in such a way as to ensure that any suspected offence committed before October 2018 cannot be investigated. So, the Commissioner for Standards cannot do anything about it.

This notwithstanding, it is shameful that Mr Schembri has been involved in granting such loans.

This activity could contribute to the distortion of the workings of our supposed democratic system.

The Prime Minister’s chief of staff should act in full transparency. It is about time that Mr Schembri comes clean on his “loaning activities”. In the meantime, however, any young couple or first-time buyers who are experiencing difficulty in getting a home loan from BOV or HSBC should approach the newly- established ‘Bank of Keith’, which seems to be offering very generous conditions to one and all.

Arnold Cassola, academic and politician, is former secretary general of the European Green Party and former member of the Italian Parliament.

'We have no loans of this nature' - Allied Group

In reaction to Prof. Cassola's opinion piece, the Allied Group said that according to company policy, it does not have loans of any nature with any of its suppliers.

“Such allegations undeservingly shed a bad light on our company and its reputation. While I reiterate that we are a private company and our policy remains that of not publicly discussing matters of a commercial nature, I would however like to set the record straight once and for all by confirming that payments to all our suppliers are carried out strictly within the commercially accepted periods of credit agreed,” said Allied Group’s managing director, Michel Rizzo.