After three years LoanScouter reached the milestone of 100,000 monthly users across their European platform making the platform owned by danish FinTech company Karman Connect one of the most popular in the industry. LoanScouter allows consumers to compare more than 200 banks in nine different countries – thus conducting more comprehensive loan comparison.

Danish FinTech company Karman Connect (previously Lead Supply A/S) has long had a prominent position in the Nordics – and through their LoanScouter platform manifests the same position in several European countries. By linking consumers to eligible lenders with a few clicks LoanScouter simplifies the whole process of lending money online.

After launching in the Nordics, LoanScouter now offers insight on more than 200 different banks in nine European markets – making them one of the biggest B2C comparison platforms for consumer lending. While the industry experienced vast growth in the last few years – most of the terms and conditions presented to consumers are complex at best.

This is where LoanScouter seeks to break through the complex structure with transparent data on all providers. The formula seems to be working as the company behind the platform now amase more than 100,000 monthly users on the LoanScouter website.

Why use LoanScouter as a comparison tool

Many comparison sites seek to maximise their profits by promoting the most profitable loan. This inflicts unnecessary expenses on the consumers using the platforms. LoanScouter seeks to break through this practice by offering a transparent comparison of all loans offered by eligible lenders. LoanScouter users using the comparison tool is thus presented with:

Transparent comparison: LoanScouter compares loans from more than 200 different banks with updated and accurate data for full transparency

Trustworthy lenders: All providers listed on the LoanScouter platform go through a detailed verification process to ensure the best practices

Free comparison: Using the LoanScouter platform is 100% free for consumers looking for a loan

Non-binding offers: All offers vetted through LoanScouter are 100% non-binding, allowing the consumers to compare, verify, and decline offers as they wish

This combination allows consumers to regain control and navigate through the vast jungle of complex financial products. All loans on the platform will contain necessary data such as:

APR

Duration time

Requirements for approved application

Estimated payout time

Details on the lender offering the loan

Facts about LoanScouter

LoanScouter is a financial comparison service provided by the danish FinTech company Karman Connect, founded as Lead Supply A/S in 2014. The company is based in Aarhus, Denmark, and specializes in comparison tools for consumer finance niches in the European market. Through rapid growth, the company has positioned itself as one of the leading providers of B2C tools in consumer finance.