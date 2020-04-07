The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life is extending by one month the public consultation period on his proposals for the regulation of lobbying.

On February 28, the Commissioner published a consultation paper setting out proposals on how lobbying should be regulated. The Commissioner invited the public to submit their views on these proposals by the end of April. This period is now being extended to the end of May.

The Commissioner is also issuing a summary of his proposals in the form of an eight-page document which is available in English and Maltese. The English version can be downloaded here.

“Lobbying” refers to efforts by private individuals and entities to influence government decision-making in their favour.

The commissioner is proposing that lobbying should be regulated by means of a new law.

Among other things, this would oblige ministers, parliamentary secretaries, and heads and deputy heads of their secretariats to record in a Transparency Register details of all communications, including meetings, with persons involved in lobbying.

The commissioner will revise his proposals as necessary on the basis of public feedback. He will present the revised proposals as formal recommendations to the government in terms of the Standards in Public Life Act.