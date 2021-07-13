The City Jazz Series, an abridged version of the Malta Jazz Festival, continues tomorrow with two local acts.

The Jes Psaila Hinge Project quartet will present the guitarist’s third album, which features eight compositions made up of old ideas and new tunes specifically composed for the album.

The quartet includes Mark Attard on keyboards, Luke Briffa on drums and André Micallef on bass guitar.

Singer Nadine Axisa and her musicians will then be performing numbers from her second album, Il-Ħoss tal-Għabex, which saw the reworking of Maltese tunes dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

Jess Psaila Hinge Project

This event is taking place at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta at 8pm.

The festival runs until Sunday. For more information, visit www.festivals.mt/mjf.

Note: Due to the travel restrictions announced on Friday, the following international acts will not be performing as originally planned: Felipe Cabrera on July 15, Chiara Pancaldi & Darryl Hall on July 16, and Danny Grissett Trio on July 17. Ticket holders will get refunded.