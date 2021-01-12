The Malta Sustainability Forum, organised by APS Bank, is soon to be hosted over six days in a major online event featuring a superb line-up of local and international expert speakers.

The hugely successful first edition of the Forum in 2019 offered a platform for some of the world’s experts to contribute to an open – and increasingly critical – dialogue regarding sustainability. To continue the momentum while ensuring the safety of speakers and attendees, the 2021 edition is set to be hosted online between January 25 and 29.

“Under the overarching theme ‘The Time is Now’ we want to draw the attention of all stakeholders and the public at large that efforts done over the last five years need to be amplified. The pandemic has provided an immense appetite and opportunity for change, let’s seize it,” explained Herve Delpech, chief strategy officer at APS Bank.

With the objective to contribute towards delivering the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Forum’s programme features those who are already on the journey towards creating a sustainable future, to share their inspirational stories and engage with participants. Meanwhile, it will push to the forefront of the debate the creation of realistic solutions that will help rebalance the sustainability of our planet.

The Malta Sustainability Forum 2021 will begin on Monday, January 25 at 11am with a one-hour live interview with the President of Malta George Vella. Each day following throughout the six-day event will include two to three different modules, addressing a variety of related topics and bringing together more than 80 international and local speakers, business and youth groups, and the public.

Among the many speakers will be keynote speaker Will McCallum, head of oceans at Greenpeace UK, who will be contributing to the Ocean Plastic Pollution module. The Leading with Purpose module is set to include a presentation by Wim Vermeulen, producer of the film The Decade of Action, and a panel discussion with participants such as the CEO of GO, Nikhil Patil and a keynote address by Mark Weingard, founder of Iniala and Inspirasia Foundation.

Vanessa Frazier, Malta’s ambassador to the United Nations, joined by other foreign ambassadors in Malta and Dr Helena Grech, head of the European Commission Representation in Malta, will likewise be participating in a panel discussion that will explore ‘How can International Cooperation Support Malta’s Sustainable Agenda?’.

The floor will also be given to local start-ups, associations and initiatives that are focused on contributing to a more sustainable way of living, in the Pitch for Good module.

The 2021 edition of the Malta Sustainability Forum will be broadcast online in a TV studio format, with live interviews, keynote speeches, panel discussions and pre-recorded videos with the impressive line-up of sustainability experts and practitioners. The public will be able to engage and interact throughout the event via Q&A sessions and live polls.

Other speakers at the Malta Sustainability Forum 2021 are set to be announced in the coming days.

To register and to check out the latest updates, visit www.maltasustainabilityforum.com.