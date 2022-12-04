Creative graphic designer and illustrator Giulia Micallef recently graduated from the Edinburgh College of Art within the University of Edinburgh, having successfully completed a year-long master’s programme in illustration.

This followed her earlier studies at the University of Malta and a few years of experience working in digital arts, which laid the groundwork for her choice to pursue further studies in the field.

More of Micallef's linoprints.

Having already explored illustration within digital arts, Micallef says she developed her own contemporary style, which involves a quirky and colourful take on digital illustration.

“This helped me identify the master’s programme offered in Edinburgh, which allowed me to further develop my artistic abilities in digital arts, but more so to introduce me to new concepts and techniques, including more traditional forms of art,” the illustrator says.

Another of Micallef's work.

She adds that the programme took primarily a practical approach, focusing on workshops, printmaking, life drawing classes and professional practice while working towards an end-of-year exhibition showcasing her best work.

Micallef focused on exploring new techniques and art forms while using the university’s professional studios and facilities.

Served as preparation for the industry

She says this led to her working on several projects during the year, culminating in an exhibition consisting of works that involve ceramics, linocut prints, collage and letter press, which were combined with her signature digital illustrations.

“The exhibition explored the theme of self-expression and collectively highlighted my connection with my surroundings, my own identity and the representation of my journey in Edinburgh,” she says.

A poster produced by the artist.

“It portrayed little moments of my journey, from exploring my childhood and relationship with (my) different names, to my connection with the city’s beautiful nature.”

While emphasising that the academic programme provided plenty of opportunities for artistic exploration and deve­lopment, the illustrator says it was also a preparation for the industry, whereby students were tasked with preparing a business plan, website and portfolio for their personal artistic career.

Giulia Micallef was a beneficiary of the Malta Arts Scholarships Scheme. You can view her work on www.giullustrations.com and Instagram.

One of the workshops during the programme.