After last year's success with over 7,000 people dancing to the beats of Versatile Brass, ALS Malta is gearing up for this year's event.

The music event, called Versatile & Friends for ALS, will take place on Wednesday, September 4 in Pjazza San Gorg, in Valletta.

The charity event will be an attempt to raise funds for a new DAR Bjorn, a home for ALS, MS and neurological patients. To accomplish this ALS Malta has partnered up with Malta's most loved Versatile Brass & the top local artists.

The concert will feature The Travellers, Ira Losco, Red Electrick, Daniel Cauchi from the Big Band Brothers, Ivan Grech from Wintermoods, Pamela Bezzina, Glen Vella, Martina Borg, Christabelle, Brooke, Kevin Paul Calleja, Janice Debattista, Amber, Christian Arding, Nadine Axisa, Mike Spiteri, Gloriana Arpa Belli, Ozzy Lino, Harpist Jacob Portelli, Angela Tirchett, Michela, Leuellen, LEX, Cheryl Camilleri, Vocal Troupes and many more still to be announced.

Entrance will be free. Donations will be collected at the door.

The event is supported by Visit Malta, Malta Tourism Authority, Heritage Malta, Ovation, Besteamaudio, ICAN Malta, iSTAGE, Nexos.