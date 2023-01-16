Electronic Music Malta presents Electric Café at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre on January 21 at 8pm – a night bringing together a selection of electronic music’s timeless classics and some of the genre’s finest Maltese artists.

Local artists Aidan Somers, Bark Bark Disco, Duo Blank, Hearts Beating in Time, Jay Zinga, Manuel Pulis, Mutex, Sound Synthesis, Stefan Xuereb and Yama Gata will be interpreting these classics during the event. They are supported by Maltese experimental artist Gh⊕s††.

Electric Café is curated by Keith Farrugia and Toni Gialanze and includes classics from Daft Punk, Aphex Twin, Kraftwerk and Microlith. just a few of the recollections conjured up in Spazju Kreattiv’s intimate theatre.

The event, first produced in December 2015, was Electronic Music Malta’s (EMM) very first concert. Eight years on, EMM continues to strive to take electronic music to new places, in all of its forms, across Malta, including through its annual Circuits Programme.

More information may be found on circuitsmalta.com and tickets may be bought online from kreattivita.org. Electronic Music Malta is supported by Arts Council Malta. This concert is part of the Circuits and Spazju Kreattiv Programmes.